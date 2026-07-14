Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 5,206 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,682 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 5,206 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of HubSpot worth $29,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 971,712 shares of the software maker's stock worth $388,917,000 after purchasing an additional 14,159 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 99,622 shares of the software maker's stock worth $39,978,000 after buying an additional 56,348 shares during the period. Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth $2,044,000. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,615 shares of the software maker's stock worth $7,470,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,583 shares of the software maker's stock worth $17,891,000 after buying an additional 17,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company's stock.

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HubSpot Stock Performance

NYSE:HUBS opened at $217.88 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $199.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.04. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.63 and a fifty-two week high of $568.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.25. HubSpot had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. HubSpot's revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUBS. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $405.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of HubSpot from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $311.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HUBS

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan bought 2,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $189.84 per share, for a total transaction of $522,060.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,982 shares in the company, valued at $19,550,102.88. This represents a 2.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington bought 1,313 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $190.42 per share, for a total transaction of $250,021.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,838 shares in the company, valued at $540,411.96. The trade was a 86.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,781 and sold 26,207 shares valued at $5,567,244. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company's stock.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

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