Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 5,252 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW - Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,111 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 5,252 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $47,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHRW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,565,409 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,341,535,000 after purchasing an additional 364,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,420,768 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $716,423,000 after purchasing an additional 397,177 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 198.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,143,297 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $945,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751,034 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,731,363 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $494,372,000 after buying an additional 213,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,214,855 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $514,889,000 after buying an additional 16,961 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $225.00 to $219.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $195.57.

Read Our Latest Report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $193.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.27 and a 1-year high of $203.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.16.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

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