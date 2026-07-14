Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 917 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,312 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.'s holdings in ASML were worth $21,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,544,705 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,652,618,000 after buying an additional 1,022,532 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ASML by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,526,411 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,633,046,000 after acquiring an additional 193,068 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in ASML by 21.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 849,602 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $822,492,000 after acquiring an additional 148,948 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ASML by 8.3% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,865,254 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,805,733,000 after acquiring an additional 142,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 669,985 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $716,790,000 after acquiring an additional 140,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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ASML Trading Down 4.0%

ASML stock opened at $1,726.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,711.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,483.36. The company has a market capitalization of $678.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.78. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $683.48 and a 52 week high of $1,999.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.62 EPS for the current year.

ASML News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASML. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on ASML from $1,625.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morningstar downgraded ASML to a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered ASML from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,854.12.

View Our Latest Report on ASML

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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