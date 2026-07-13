Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Textron Inc. $TXT

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT - Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 426,942 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 28,411 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Textron worth $37,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,357,182 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $466,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,787 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Textron by 270.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,005,843 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $80,759,000 after buying an additional 734,478 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Textron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,255,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Textron by 8,087.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 429,492 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $37,439,000 after buying an additional 424,246 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Textron by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,551,781 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $222,455,000 after buying an additional 405,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company's stock.

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Textron Stock Performance

NYSE:TXT opened at $90.93 on Monday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $91.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.80 and a fifty-two week high of $101.57.

Textron (NYSE:TXT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.15. Textron had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Textron's dividend payout ratio is currently 1.53%.

Insider Activity at Textron

In other Textron news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 2,517 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $234,307.53. Following the sale, the director owned 8,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $801,597.99. This represents a 22.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Kennedy purchased 10,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.98 per share, with a total value of $988,594.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,935,148.76. This represents a 104.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXT shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $109.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Textron from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TXT

About Textron

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

See Also

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