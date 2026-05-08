Summerhill Capital Management lnc. Purchases Shares of 19,069 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Summerhill Capital Management lnc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,069 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $4,084,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 3.8% of Summerhill Capital Management lnc.'s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% in the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% during the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of AMD opened at $408.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.98 and a 200 day moving average of $231.76. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.56 and a fifty-two week high of $430.60. The firm has a market cap of $665.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total value of $1,536,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 129,598 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,550,742.26. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $26,795,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,152,476 shares of the company's stock, valued at $675,764,755.36. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 304,672 shares of company stock valued at $70,135,070 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $310.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $388.84.

View Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

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About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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