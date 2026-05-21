Summit Creek Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. $BWMN

Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN - Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,094 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 36,645 shares during the quarter. Bowman Consulting Group comprises approximately 2.1% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.30% of Bowman Consulting Group worth $13,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWMN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the third quarter worth about $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 244.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,301 shares of the company's stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the third quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the third quarter worth about $182,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $230,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,353,338 shares in the company, valued at $41,561,009.98. This trade represents a 0.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 1,230 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $41,008.20. Following the sale, the director owned 18,143 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,887.62. This trade represents a 6.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,230 shares of company stock valued at $655,208. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bowman Consulting Group Price Performance

BWMN stock opened at $30.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $45.83. The firm has a market cap of $542.28 million, a P/E ratio of 51.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.25.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). Bowman Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $126.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.49 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Roth Mkm set a $58.00 price target on Bowman Consulting Group and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered Bowman Consulting Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Bowman Consulting Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $47.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on BWMN

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. NASDAQ: BWMN is a multidisciplinary professional services firm that provides engineering, environmental, planning and surveying services to public and private sector clients. Its service offerings encompass civil, geotechnical and environmental engineering; land development planning and permitting; construction management; survey and geospatial services; and ecological and water resources consulting. The firm supports infrastructure, real estate, energy, utilities and telecommunications projects, delivering site characterization, design, permitting and construction-phase oversight.

Since its founding in 1980, Bowman Consulting Group has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to expand its technical capabilities and geographic footprint.

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