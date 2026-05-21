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Summit Creek Advisors LLC Has $17.89 Million Position in Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

Written by MarketBeat
May 21, 2026
Littelfuse logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its Littelfuse stake by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, bringing its holdings to 70,714 shares worth about $17.89 million. Littelfuse is now its third-largest position, making up roughly 2.8% of the portfolio.
  • Littelfuse reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $3.31 versus estimates of $2.83 and revenue of $656.97 million, up 18.5% year over year. The company also guided Q2 2026 EPS to a range of $3.65 to $3.85.
  • Analyst sentiment remains constructive overall, with a consensus Buy rating and average price target of $436.67. However, insider selling has continued recently, including trades by a director and an SVP over the past few months.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS - Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,714 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Littelfuse comprises approximately 2.8% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Littelfuse worth $17,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 292.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 149 shares of the technology company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 554.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares during the period. North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 298,905 shares of the technology company's stock worth $75,599,000 after purchasing an additional 13,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LFUS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Littelfuse from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $436.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Littelfuse

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 911 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $334,956.48. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,849,779.52. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maggie Chu sold 815 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.47, for a total transaction of $319,863.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,889.01. This represents a 11.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,351 shares of company stock worth $1,629,860. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse Stock Up 2.6%

LFUS stock opened at $441.26 on Thursday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.19 and a 12-month high of $483.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.10, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $381.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.63.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $656.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.98 million. Littelfuse had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.62%. Littelfuse's revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Littelfuse has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.650-3.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Littelfuse's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -177.51%.

About Littelfuse

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse's offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company's product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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