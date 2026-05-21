Summit Creek Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,288 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,934 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Medpace worth $10,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Medpace during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Medpace from $522.00 to $484.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medpace from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Medpace from $565.00 to $477.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $582.00 price target on shares of Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Medpace from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $467.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medpace

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Jesse J. Geiger sold 31,707 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.30, for a total value of $14,436,197.10. Following the sale, the president owned 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,829,500. This trade represents a 67.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medpace Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $421.87 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $460.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $521.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $287.17 and a fifty-two week high of $628.92.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $697.82 million. Medpace had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 120.89%. The firm's revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current year.

Key Medpace News

Here are the key news stories impacting Medpace this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Pomerantz, Schall, The Gross Law Firm, and Bleichmar Fonti & Auld, announced or promoted class action claims against Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP), keeping legal overhang in focus for shareholders. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Pomerantz, Schall, The Gross Law Firm, and Bleichmar Fonti & Auld, announced or promoted class action claims against Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP), keeping legal overhang in focus for shareholders. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits allege investor harm tied to disclosures about cancellation rates and other operating metrics, which could raise litigation costs and uncertainty around management credibility. Article Title

The lawsuits allege investor harm tied to disclosures about cancellation rates and other operating metrics, which could raise litigation costs and uncertainty around management credibility. Negative Sentiment: The repeated reminders about June 2026 filing deadlines suggest the legal situation is still active and could remain a drag on sentiment in the near term. Article Title

The repeated reminders about June 2026 filing deadlines suggest the legal situation is still active and could remain a drag on sentiment in the near term. Neutral Sentiment: Separately, Medpace shareholders approved governance changes enhancing voting rights at the company’s annual meeting, but this appears less immediately impactful than the litigation headlines. Article Title

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

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