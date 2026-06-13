Summit Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 83.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,312 shares of the investment management company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,321 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $25,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,515,830,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,780,620 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,417,997,000 after buying an additional 936,015 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 428.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 556,254 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $488,947,000 after buying an additional 450,984 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,014,431 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $25,503,685,000 after buying an additional 418,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,353,007 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,189,293,000 after buying an additional 392,319 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. CICC Research boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Evercore dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,075.00 to $950.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $930.00 to $940.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $839.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $941.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

Key The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs is benefiting from high-profile underwriting and advisory work, including the SpaceX IPO and Prometheus’ massive funding round, both of which highlight stronger capital-markets activity and potential fee growth. SpaceX IPO Crowds Pre-Market Sentiment

Goldman Sachs is benefiting from high-profile underwriting and advisory work, including the SpaceX IPO and Prometheus’ massive funding round, both of which highlight stronger capital-markets activity and potential fee growth. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs’ optimistic 2026 market outlook and views that AI infrastructure spending could stay elevated support the investment-banking and markets narrative for GS. Goldman Sachs doubles down on stock market outlook for 2026

Goldman Sachs’ optimistic 2026 market outlook and views that AI infrastructure spending could stay elevated support the investment-banking and markets narrative for GS. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on Goldman Sachs but kept a neutral rating, suggesting valuation remains rich even after the stock’s strong run. JPMorgan adjusts price target on Goldman Sachs to 900 from 826

JPMorgan raised its price target on Goldman Sachs but kept a neutral rating, suggesting valuation remains rich even after the stock’s strong run. Neutral Sentiment: Separate commentary that Goldman Sachs sees the market as trending higher and favors sectors tied to AI and growth is constructive, but it is more of a broad-market read than a direct company-specific catalyst. Goldman Sachs doubles down on stock market outlook for 2026

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,070 shares in the company, valued at $30,248,198.50. The trade was a 18.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total transaction of $1,044,776.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,472.04. The trade was a 30.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $1,062.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $313.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The firm's 50-day moving average is $957.30 and its 200 day moving average is $909.86. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $609.59 and a 1 year high of $1,098.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The company had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The Goldman Sachs Group's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $14.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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