Summit Global Investments Cuts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Summit Global Investments reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 61.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 18,810 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments' holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $1,894,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 607,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at $76,674,826.57. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 171,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,524,408.40. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 77,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,978,740 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $170.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $157.00 to $156.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $159.04.

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Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of GILD opened at $133.21 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.75 and a 52-week high of $157.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm's fifty day moving average is $129.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.37. The stock has a market cap of $165.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio is presently 44.69%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

See Also

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