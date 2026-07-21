Summit Global Investments Has $2.25 Million Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX

Summit Global Investments reduced its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX - Free Report) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,083 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,721 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments' holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 678 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company's stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company's stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company's stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 54,729 shares in the company, valued at $9,829,328.40. The trade was a 15.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 4,367 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $790,514.34. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,225 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,937,049.50. This represents a 21.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 394,172 shares of company stock valued at $62,221,181. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $173.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.02. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $122.14 and a one year high of $181.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.39.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences NASDAQ: NBIX is a biopharmaceutical company based in San Diego, California, focused on developing treatments for neurological, endocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. Since its founding in 1992, the company has pursued a research‐driven strategy aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in movement disorders, reproductive health and central nervous system conditions. Neurocrine's operations encompass drug discovery, clinical development and commercialization activities.

The company's lead marketed product, Ingrezza™ (valbenazine), is indicated for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia, a movement disorder associated with long-term antipsychotic use.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Neurocrine Biosciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Neurocrine Biosciences wasn't on the list.

While Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here