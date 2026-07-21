Summit Global Investments Increases Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 207.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,618 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments' holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,966.7% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 540.0% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company's stock.

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Motorola Solutions Price Performance

NYSE MSI opened at $410.87 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $359.36 and a 12 month high of $492.22. The stock has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company's 50 day moving average is $408.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 100.13%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Motorola Solutions's payout ratio is 39.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MSI. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $504.67.

View Our Latest Report on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

See Also

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