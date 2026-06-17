Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC Acquires 694,700 Shares of JFrog Ltd. $FROG

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Free Report) by 77.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,587,525 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 694,700 shares during the quarter. JFrog makes up approximately 2.1% of Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.34% of JFrog worth $99,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in JFrog by 318.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in JFrog by 18,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,134 shares of the company's stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FROG. UBS Group boosted their price target on JFrog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research upped their target price on JFrog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on JFrog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on JFrog from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $78.45.

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JFrog Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $78.48 on Wednesday. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $89.16. The company's 50 day moving average price is $63.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -148.08 and a beta of 1.23.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $153.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 120,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total value of $10,300,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,224,328 shares of the company's stock, valued at $276,776,315.52. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 5,654 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $478,837.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 209,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,755,936.02. This represents a 2.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 805,700 shares of company stock worth $58,486,362. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JFrog Profile

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

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