Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 93,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $7,287,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Trimble by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 8,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $502,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,897 shares in the company, valued at $796,385.18. This represents a 38.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 16,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,120,742.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 19,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,952.68. The trade was a 45.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Trimble from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Trimble from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Trimble from $97.00 to $87.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Trimble from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Trimble

Trimble Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $50.78 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.90 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Trimble had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 12.38%.The business had revenue of $939.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Trimble has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.470-3.640 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

See Also

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