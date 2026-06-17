Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC Sells 136,225 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,500 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 136,225 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 1.1% of Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $53,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $41,972,000. &PARTNERS lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 126,095 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $38,304,000 after acquiring an additional 25,234 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 116,673 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,456,000 after acquiring an additional 40,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mangrove Partners IM LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $1,081,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of TSM opened at $426.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $400.82 and a 200 day moving average of $355.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $206.20 and a fifty-two week high of $450.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.3 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is presently 29.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $404.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Insider Transactions at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $772,575.41. The trade was a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,496 shares of company stock valued at $304,667. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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