Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC Sells 700,000 Shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. $MIR

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR - Free Report) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 700,000 shares during the quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Mirion Technologies worth $11,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its stake in Mirion Technologies by 174,900.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 17,500,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $407,050,000 after buying an additional 17,490,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mirion Technologies by 28.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,418,327 shares of the company's stock valued at $707,530,000 after buying an additional 6,651,735 shares during the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $83,707,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Mirion Technologies by 181.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,796,833 shares of the company's stock valued at $111,574,000 after buying an additional 3,092,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Mirion Technologies by 713.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,617,252 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,349,000 after buying an additional 2,295,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company's stock.

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Mirion Technologies Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of NYSE:MIR opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $30.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.45.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Mirion Technologies had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 2.56%.The firm had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $244.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.550 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MIR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Melius Research upgraded Mirion Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut Mirion Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mirion Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $27.13.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 8,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $164,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,157 shares in the company, valued at $435,163.48. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies Inc NYSE: MIR is a leading global provider of radiation detection, measurement and monitoring solutions. The company's portfolio includes instrumentation, software and service offerings designed to detect, quantify and manage radiation in nuclear power, oil and gas, defense and homeland security, medical imaging and diagnostic applications. Mirion's product suite spans personal and environmental dosimetry, area monitors, digital imaging detectors and turnkey solutions for decommissioning and environmental remediation projects.

Mirion traces its origins to the combination of several established radiation measurement businesses, including the former Canberra nuclear instrumentation division, and has been supported by private equity investors before completing its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2023.

Further Reading

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