Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC Takes $32.02 Million Position in Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 170,000 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $32,021,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Five Below as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 143.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 13.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 184,518 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $13,825,000 after buying an additional 21,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 63.8% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,858 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Five Below news, COO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.14, for a total value of $2,341,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 92,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,665,208.34. The trade was a 9.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 10,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,312,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 83,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,352,122.72. This represents a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on FIVE. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $243.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $242.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $254.40.

Read Our Latest Report on Five Below

Five Below News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Five Below this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its earnings estimates for Five Below across multiple future periods, including FY2028 and FY2029, signaling confidence in the company’s longer-term profit growth. Five Below analyst estimate updates

Zacks Research raised its earnings estimates for Five Below across multiple future periods, including FY2028 and FY2029, signaling confidence in the company’s longer-term profit growth. Positive Sentiment: Five Below was added to Zacks’ Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list, which may support sentiment around the retailer’s growth outlook. Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 17th

Five Below was added to Zacks’ Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list, which may support sentiment around the retailer’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: At the annual meeting, shareholders backed board and governance reforms, and the company also added Shake Shack CEO Robert Lynch to its board, moves that could be viewed as supportive of oversight and strategic execution. Five Below board announcement

At the annual meeting, shareholders backed board and governance reforms, and the company also added Shake Shack CEO Robert Lynch to its board, moves that could be viewed as supportive of oversight and strategic execution. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted Five Below’s appeal to Gen Alpha and Gen Z shoppers and its social-media-driven marketing approach, reinforcing the company’s growth story but not representing a direct catalyst. Why Five Below Is Winning With Gen Alpha and Gen Z Consumers?

Recent coverage highlighted Five Below’s appeal to Gen Alpha and Gen Z shoppers and its social-media-driven marketing approach, reinforcing the company’s growth story but not representing a direct catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Lifestyle articles featuring Five Below products, such as a $7 tabletop mirror and a $10 mushroom cat bed, may help brand visibility but are unlikely to materially move the stock. Five Below shopping article

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $189.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. The firm's fifty day moving average is $219.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.57. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.11 and a 52-week high of $251.63.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 21.31%. Five Below's revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Five Below has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.650-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.290 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc NASDAQ: FIVE is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

Featured Stories

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