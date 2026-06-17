Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 132,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $22,596,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 245 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,615 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $575.00 target price (up from $320.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lam Research from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $293.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $324.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lam Research

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total transaction of $2,371,226.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 58,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,102,312. This represents a 11.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,339 shares of company stock worth $27,680,267. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Stock Down 5.0%

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $369.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $461.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.69, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.85. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $87.75 and a 52 week high of $393.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $292.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.34.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The business's revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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