Summit Wealth Group LLC Co. Has $257,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Summit Wealth Group LLC Co. cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 82.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,259 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 10,305 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC Co.'s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $725,219,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,019,749 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $9,391,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,706 shares during the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,904,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,142,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,342,154 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $18,128,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,207 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Walt Disney Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:DIS opened at $105.35 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $92.18 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.38. The company has a market cap of $182.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Walt Disney

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Weiss Ratings raised Walt Disney from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $134.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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