Summit Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Summit Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 187.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,885 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 4,988 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the third quarter. Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Verum Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Oracle

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Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $175.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $504.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.04. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $134.57 and a one year high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 56.43%. The business had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The company's revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $319.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Moffett Nathanson set a $325.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $268.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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