Summitry LLC Purchases 5,742 Shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Summitry LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,844 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies comprises 1.8% of Summitry LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Summitry LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Zebra Technologies worth $42,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 3,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $309.00 to $281.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $319.00.

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Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In related news, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 145 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.71, for a total value of $34,177.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,583,262.77. This trade represents a 0.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total transaction of $748,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,542,905.82. This trade represents a 32.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,154 shares of company stock valued at $784,866. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $255.55 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a twelve month low of $199.05 and a twelve month high of $352.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.54. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. The company's revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.300-18.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 15.21 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

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