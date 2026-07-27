SummitTX Capital L.P. Acquires 89,096 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. $CHH

SummitTX Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH - Free Report) by 247.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,122 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 89,096 shares during the period. SummitTX Capital L.P. owned 0.28% of Choice Hotels International worth $12,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHH. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,386,575 shares of the company's stock valued at $703,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,679 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,628 shares of the company's stock worth $48,833,000 after acquiring an additional 308,771 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,910,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 574,630 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,739,000 after acquiring an additional 204,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 208.1% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 280,513 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,722,000 after acquiring an additional 189,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $128.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 target price on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $128.00 target price on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHH

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

NYSE CHH opened at $110.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $110.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.01. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.04 and a 1 year high of $135.36.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $340.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.48 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 281.98% and a net margin of 21.55%.The business's revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Choice Hotels International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.920-7.140 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Choice Hotels International's payout ratio is 15.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott E. Oaksmith sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 35,172 shares in the company, valued at $3,868,920. This represents a 5.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc is a hospitality franchisor specializing in the development and support of lodging brands across the economy, midscale and upscale segments. Through a network of franchisees, Choice Hotels supplies proprietary reservation and distribution systems, comprehensive marketing programs, and operational support services. The company's core activities include brand management, franchise development, and technology-driven revenue optimization tools designed to enhance guest acquisition and retention for its partners.

Founded in 1939 as Quality Courts United, the company rebranded to Choice Hotels International in 1982 to reflect its expanding brand portfolio and global ambitions.

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