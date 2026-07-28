SummitTX Capital L.P. Acquires Shares of 101,045 SunocoCorp LLC $SUNC

SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in SunocoCorp LLC (NYSE:SUNC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 101,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,229,000. SummitTX Capital L.P. owned 0.20% of SunocoCorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SUNC. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in SunocoCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in SunocoCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SunocoCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in SunocoCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in SunocoCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000.

SunocoCorp Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of SUNC opened at $75.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.40. SunocoCorp LLC has a 12 month low of $47.00 and a 12 month high of $77.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43.

SunocoCorp (NYSE:SUNC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.56 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that SunocoCorp LLC will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SUNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of SunocoCorp from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SunocoCorp from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of SunocoCorp in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SunocoCorp from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of SunocoCorp in a report on Friday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SunocoCorp presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $78.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SunocoCorp

SunocoCorp Profile

Sunoco LP is an energy infrastructure and fuel distribution master limited partnership. Sunoco LP is based in DALLAS.

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