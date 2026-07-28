SummitTX Capital L.P. Boosts Stake in MSCI Inc $MSCI

SummitTX Capital L.P. lifted its stake in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI - Free Report) by 303.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,778 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P.'s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the technology company's stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 568 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,074 shares of the technology company's stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 830 shares of the technology company's stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in MSCI by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,074 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MSCI. UBS Group set a $615.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $655.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on MSCI from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on MSCI from $730.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised MSCI from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $709.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSCI

MSCI Stock Performance

NYSE:MSCI opened at $572.29 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc has a 52 week low of $501.08 and a 52 week high of $644.77. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $596.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $576.64. The company has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.99 by ($0.05). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a net margin of 40.74%.The business had revenue of $867.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. MSCI's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc will post 19.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. MSCI's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.86%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

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