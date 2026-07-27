Go Pro
→ Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to 'Next Elon Musk' Company (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

SummitTX Capital L.P. Buys 13,877 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
AMETEK logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • SummitTX Capital increased its AMETEK position by 68.6%, purchasing 13,877 additional shares to hold 34,106 shares valued at approximately $7.31 million. Institutional investors collectively own 87.43% of the company.
  • AMETEK exceeded quarterly expectations with EPS of $1.97 versus the $1.90 consensus and revenue of $1.93 billion, up 11.3% year over year. The company issued fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $7.94–$8.14.
  • Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus with an average price target of $256.29, compared with the reported share price of $242.10. AMETEK also pays a quarterly dividend of $0.34, yielding about 0.6%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

SummitTX Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,106 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 13,877 shares during the quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P.'s holdings in AMETEK were worth $7,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 878.6% during the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 137 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 145 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company's stock.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $242.10 on Monday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.61 and a 12-month high of $244.71. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $231.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 20.11%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. AMETEK's payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AMETEK from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $265.00 price objective on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $275.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on AMETEK from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $256.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMETEK

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AMETEK (NYSE:AME)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in AMETEK Right Now?

Before you consider AMETEK, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AMETEK wasn't on the list.

While AMETEK currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Buy this stock today
Buy this stock today
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
What's the Best Way to Lower RMD Taxes?
What's the Best Way to Lower RMD Taxes?
From SmartAsset (Ad)
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines