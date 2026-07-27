SummitTX Capital L.P. Buys 13,877 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. $AME

SummitTX Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,106 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 13,877 shares during the quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P.'s holdings in AMETEK were worth $7,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 878.6% during the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 137 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 145 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company's stock.

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AMETEK Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $242.10 on Monday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.61 and a 12-month high of $244.71. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $231.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 20.11%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. AMETEK's payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AMETEK from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $265.00 price objective on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $275.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on AMETEK from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $256.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMETEK

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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