SummitTX Capital L.P. Buys New Shares in Aptiv PLC $APTV

SummitTX Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,394 shares of the auto parts company's stock, valued at approximately $2,458,000.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 452.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 480 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company's stock.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of APTV stock opened at $59.47 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $62.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.46. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $51.68 and a one year high of $88.93.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.77%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Fox Advisors reduced their target price on Aptiv from $110.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $106.00 to $84.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Aptiv from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $82.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Aptiv

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In other news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $156,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 163,752 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,821,781.60. This represents a 1.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv's customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

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