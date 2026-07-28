SummitTX Capital L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI

SummitTX Capital L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI - Free Report) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,841 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 15,052 shares during the period. SummitTX Capital L.P.'s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SUI. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 17.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,339 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,128,000 after acquiring an additional 33,981 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 673 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company's stock.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:SUI opened at $121.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.53 and a 12-month high of $137.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.38). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 62.29%.The business had revenue of $500.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $472.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Sun Communities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SUI. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sun Communities to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $133.00 price objective on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Sun Communities from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $140.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SUI

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, EVP Fernando Castro-Caratini sold 23,750 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total value of $2,955,212.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,051.14. The trade was a 70.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Shiffman sold 25,031 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $3,002,718.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 857,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,897,009.56. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sun Communities News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sun Communities this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter core funds from operations (CFFO) came in at $1.84 per share , above the FactSet estimate of $1.76, indicating that the REIT’s underlying property operations performed better than the headline loss suggests. Sun Communities CFFO report

Second-quarter core funds from operations (CFFO) came in at , above the FactSet estimate of $1.76, indicating that the REIT’s underlying property operations performed better than the headline loss suggests. Positive Sentiment: Sun Communities raised its fiscal 2026 EPS outlook to $6.94–$7.10 , modestly above the $6.93 analyst consensus. The midpoint also implies confidence in earnings performance for the remainder of the year.

Sun Communities raised its fiscal 2026 EPS outlook to , modestly above the $6.93 analyst consensus. The midpoint also implies confidence in earnings performance for the remainder of the year. Neutral Sentiment: Third-quarter 2026 EPS guidance of $2.23–$2.33 brackets the $2.24 consensus estimate, suggesting results are expected to be broadly in line with Wall Street forecasts.

Third-quarter 2026 EPS guidance of brackets the $2.24 consensus estimate, suggesting results are expected to be broadly in line with Wall Street forecasts. Negative Sentiment: The REIT reported a $8.08 diluted loss per share, far below the $0.66 consensus estimate. The company said the loss included discontinued operations, but the size of the miss is likely weighing on sentiment. Revenue of $478.4 million also fell well short of the $623.4 million analyst estimate. Sun Communities second-quarter results

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company's portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

See Also

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