SummitTX Capital L.P. Grows Stake in Vistra Corp. $VST

SummitTX Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 86.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,267 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 25,573 shares during the quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P.'s holdings in Vistra were worth $8,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 353.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,690 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth $249,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 21.9% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 22,137 shares of the company's stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in Vistra during the first quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 49.8% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company's stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on VST shares. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Vistra from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Vistra in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Vistra from $253.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $187.00 target price on Vistra and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $230.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VST

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $163.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.44. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $132.66 and a 52 week high of $219.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.55. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 105.64%. On average, analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John R. Sult sold 6,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 70,714 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,021,380. This trade represents a 8.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 244 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $37,332.00. Following the sale, the director owned 53,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,109,918. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,588 shares of company stock worth $6,739,227. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vistra

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

Further Reading

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