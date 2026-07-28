SummitTX Capital L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Nucor Corporation $NUE

SummitTX Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE - Free Report) by 69.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,919 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,386 shares during the period. SummitTX Capital L.P.'s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 57,373 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $9,702,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 16,940 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 16,200 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $1,056,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NUE opened at $247.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.98. Nucor Corporation has a twelve month low of $131.32 and a twelve month high of $270.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company's revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Corporation will post 17.53 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Nucor's payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 10,560 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.46, for a total value of $2,729,337.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 97,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,294,187.90. This trade represents a 9.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randy J. Spicer sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,510 shares in the company, valued at $4,614,750. This trade represents a 10.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,378 shares of company stock worth $18,963,930. Insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on NUE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $227.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $292.00 to $283.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Nucor from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Nucor from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners boosted their target price on Nucor from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $266.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nucor

Trending Headlines about Nucor

Here are the key news stories impacting Nucor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings and revenue exceeded expectations. Nucor posted adjusted earnings of $4.84 per diluted share, above the $4.46 analyst consensus, while net sales of $10.40 billion surpassed estimates of $10.15 billion. Headline earnings were $5.04 per share, including a $0.20-per-share non-cash benefit. Nucor Reports Results for the Second Quarter of 2026

Nucor posted adjusted earnings of $4.84 per diluted share, above the $4.46 analyst consensus, while net sales of $10.40 billion surpassed estimates of $10.15 billion. Headline earnings were $5.04 per share, including a $0.20-per-share non-cash benefit. Positive Sentiment: Results improved sharply from both comparison periods. Net earnings rose to $1.16 billion from $743 million in the first quarter and $603 million a year earlier. Nucor attributed the sequential improvement primarily to higher average selling prices and increased volumes in its steel mills segment. Nucor Q2 earnings rise to $1.16 billion on $10.40 billion sales

Net earnings rose to $1.16 billion from $743 million in the first quarter and $603 million a year earlier. Nucor attributed the sequential improvement primarily to higher average selling prices and increased volumes in its steel mills segment. Positive Sentiment: Management expects further year-over-year improvement. Nucor forecast higher consolidated reported earnings in the third quarter, providing investors with a favorable near-term outlook. The company also returned approximately $479 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases and repurchased 1.53 million shares during the quarter. Nucor Reports Results for the Second Quarter of 2026

Nucor forecast higher consolidated reported earnings in the third quarter, providing investors with a favorable near-term outlook. The company also returned approximately $479 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases and repurchased 1.53 million shares during the quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Nucor ended the quarter with $2.69 billion in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, supporting financial flexibility and continued shareholder returns. EBITDA was $2.02 billion.

Nucor ended the quarter with $2.69 billion in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, supporting financial flexibility and continued shareholder returns. EBITDA was $2.02 billion. Negative Sentiment: The earnings beat may have been largely anticipated. Nucor shares have traded near their 52-week high and above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages, while the stock carries a P/E ratio of about 24.5. That elevated valuation may limit additional upside unless steel prices, volumes, and third-quarter results continue to outperform expectations.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation NYSE: NUE is an American steel producer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and steel products, operating a network of steel mills, recycling facilities and fabrication plants across the United States and North America. Nucor's operations emphasize electric arc furnace steelmaking using recycled scrap metal, which supports a decentralized, mill-based production model focused on efficiency and flexibility.

Product offerings span a broad range of basic and value‑added steel items, including sheet, plate, merchant bar, structural beams, reinforcing bar, tubing, fasteners and fabricated components.

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