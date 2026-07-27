SummitTX Capital L.P. Has $9.77 Million Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

SummitTX Capital L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Free Report) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,744 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 255,649 shares during the quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $9,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1,103.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,047 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,963 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,819 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,558 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 0.2%

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $33.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company's 50-day moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day moving average is $31.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.79. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $36.38.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $472.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent's revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. American Homes 4 Rent's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.32%.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 2,041 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.53 per share, for a total transaction of $48,024.73. Following the purchase, the director owned 17,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $400,010. The trade was a 13.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $117,024. Insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMH. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Homes 4 Rent to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Compass Point assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a "buy" rating and a $37.50 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James Financial raised American Homes 4 Rent from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $39.00 price objective on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $36.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMH

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

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