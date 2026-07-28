SummitTX Capital L.P. Increases Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

SummitTX Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS - Free Report) by 230.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 45,295 shares during the period. SummitTX Capital L.P.'s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $1,388,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 662.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 53,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,383,000 after buying an additional 46,357 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,103,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,338,198,000 after buying an additional 389,168 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,718.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 125,830 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $7,980,000 after acquiring an additional 118,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,403,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $63.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.50. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $51.93 and a one year high of $90.90. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $69.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $943.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $901.76 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 8.93%.Skyworks Solutions's revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.030 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Skyworks Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark restated a "hold" rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $77.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company's portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

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