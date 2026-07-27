SummitTX Capital L.P. Lowers Stock Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

SummitTX Capital L.P. trimmed its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,205 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 9,261 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up 1.2% of SummitTX Capital L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. SummitTX Capital L.P.'s holdings in ASML were worth $37,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc raised its stake in ASML by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in ASML by 1,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in ASML by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $1,757.09 on Monday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $683.48 and a 1-year high of $1,999.96. The company has a market capitalization of $691.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $1,754.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,526.71.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 52.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 43.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $2.1507 per share. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. ASML's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.51%.

Trending Headlines about ASML

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ASML from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,970.33.

View Our Latest Report on ASML

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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