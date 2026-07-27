SummitTX Capital L.P. Purchases New Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. $RHP

SummitTX Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 79,454 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $7,331,000. SummitTX Capital L.P. owned 0.13% of Ryman Hospitality Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 437.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 240.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company's stock.

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Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $132.99 on Monday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.82 and a 12 month high of $133.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $122.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Ryman Hospitality Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on RHP. Barclays raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $127.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on RHP

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and operation of group‐oriented, large convention center hotel resorts. The company's portfolio is anchored by its Gaylord Hotels brand, offering integrated resort, convention, entertainment and dining experiences under long‐term management agreements with Marriott International.

Ryman's flagship properties include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center near Dallas/Fort Worth and Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

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