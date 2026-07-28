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SummitTX Capital L.P. Purchases New Stake in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
BJ's Wholesale Club logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 67,196 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,613,000. SummitTX Capital L.P. owned about 0.05% of BJ's Wholesale Club at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 290 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ's Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in BJ's Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ's Wholesale Club

In other news, EVP Scott Schmadeke sold 16,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $1,520,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,812.07. The trade was a 44.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Stock Up 1.9%

BJ stock opened at $94.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.22. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $89.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.49. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.21 and a fifty-two week high of $110.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. BJ's Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. BJ's Wholesale Club's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. BJ's Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on BJ's Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BJ's Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $105.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BJ

BJ's Wholesale Club Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ's features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ's Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ)

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