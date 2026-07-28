SummitTX Capital L.P. Purchases New Stake in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 67,196 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,613,000. SummitTX Capital L.P. owned about 0.05% of BJ's Wholesale Club at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 290 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ's Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in BJ's Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ's Wholesale Club

In other news, EVP Scott Schmadeke sold 16,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $1,520,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,812.07. The trade was a 44.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Stock Up 1.9%

BJ stock opened at $94.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.22. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $89.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.49. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.21 and a fifty-two week high of $110.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. BJ's Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. BJ's Wholesale Club's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. BJ's Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on BJ's Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BJ's Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $105.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BJ

BJ's Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ's features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ's Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

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