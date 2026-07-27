SummitTX Capital L.P. Takes $8.17 Million Position in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST

SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 232,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $8,173,000. SummitTX Capital L.P. owned about 0.16% of Sensata Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 298,367 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $9,933,000 after purchasing an additional 143,227 shares during the period. Medina Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $3,753,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $951,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 487,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $16,220,000 after buying an additional 258,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 247.0% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 28,786 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Sensata Technologies Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:ST opened at $45.62 on Monday. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a one year low of $28.16 and a one year high of $53.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 1.28%.The company had revenue of $934.80 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Sensata Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensata Technologies

In related news, EVP David K. Stott sold 6,335 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $300,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,163.80. The trade was a 13.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ST has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays cut Sensata Technologies from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $48.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on ST

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company's product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata's offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Further Reading

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