Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI - Free Report) by 20,348.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,339 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 495,902 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.40% of Sun Communities worth $61,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth $1,594,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 110,176 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $13,652,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,828 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 235,582 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,404,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110,415 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $13,564,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 3,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total transaction of $516,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,817 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,287,280.17. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $127.75 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $139.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sun Communities

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Sun Communities stock opened at $129.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.53 and a 12 month high of $137.85.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.40 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 61.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The firm's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sun Communities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.030 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.320 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from Sun Communities's previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Sun Communities's dividend payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company's portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

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