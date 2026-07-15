Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI - Free Report) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,683 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 15,630 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's holdings in Sun Communities were worth $7,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth $753,364,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1,224.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,795 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $578,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147,015 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 37,933.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,474,162 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $182,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,286 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Sun Communities by 20,348.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 498,339 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $61,749,000 after purchasing an additional 495,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 767,190 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $95,063,000 after purchasing an additional 463,312 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Sun Communities Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:SUI opened at $120.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock's fifty day moving average is $122.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.64. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $137.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $500.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.40 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 62.29% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sun Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.870-7.070 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Sun Communities's payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, EVP Fernando Castro-Caratini sold 23,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total transaction of $2,955,212.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,051.14. This represents a 70.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Shiffman sold 25,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $3,002,718.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 857,761 shares in the company, valued at $102,897,009.56. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SUI shares. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $133.00 price objective on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sun Communities to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Odean Cap Resea raised Sun Communities to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded Sun Communities from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $140.05.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sun Communities

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company's portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

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