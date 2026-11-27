Dodge & Cox lessened its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI - Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 9,498,281 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox's holdings in Sun Communities were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 1,076.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 353 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 672.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 618 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SUI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Sun Communities from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sun Communities from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Sun Communities from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $135.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sun Communities

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of SUI opened at $118.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock's 50 day moving average is $115.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.72. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.77 and a twelve month high of $137.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of -19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.75.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Sun Communities had a negative net margin of 36.00% and a positive return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $558.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. Sun Communities's dividend payout ratio is currently -72.73%.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. Its properties provide sites and amenities for residents, vacationers and boaters. The company's manufactured housing communities offer home sites and shared amenities, while its RV resorts serve short-term and seasonal visitors as well as longer-term guests. Its marinas provide boat slips and related services. Founded in 1975, Sun Communities operates properties primarily in the United States and Canada.

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