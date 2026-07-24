Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI Stock Position Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI - Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,812,301 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 51,588 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.47% of Sun Communities worth $228,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 1,226.7% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 199 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company's stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

SUI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut Sun Communities from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $140.05.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sun Communities

Sun Communities Stock Performance

SUI opened at $120.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $137.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.44.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.38). Sun Communities had a net margin of 62.29% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $500.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sun Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.870-7.070 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Sun Communities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.69%.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In related news, Director Gary A. Shiffman sold 25,031 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $3,002,718.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 857,761 shares of the company's stock, valued at $102,897,009.56. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fernando Castro-Caratini sold 23,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total transaction of $2,955,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,051.14. This trade represents a 70.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company's portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sun Communities, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sun Communities wasn't on the list.

While Sun Communities currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here