Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI - Free Report) by 271.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 220,300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.25% of Sun Communities worth $33,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 1,076.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 353 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 672.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 618 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SUI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sun Communities from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sun Communities from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $135.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sun Communities

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $118.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The stock's fifty day moving average is $115.43 and its 200 day moving average is $122.72. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $109.77 and a one year high of $137.85.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $558.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.59 million. Sun Communities had a positive return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 36.00%. Sun Communities's revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. Sun Communities's payout ratio is presently -72.73%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) communities and resorts, and marinas. Its properties serve long-term residents as well as vacationers and boaters, with offerings that include home sites, RV accommodations, boat slips and related amenities. Founded in 1975, the company has expanded beyond its original manufactured housing business through acquisitions and development. Its portfolio spans the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

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