State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI - Free Report) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,723,443 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 3,294,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.63% of Sun Communities worth $752,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,649,715,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 2.1% during the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,536,249 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $184,212,000 after buying an additional 31,497 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $156,841,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $122,737,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,430,000. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SUI. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Sun Communities from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Sun Communities from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $135.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sun Communities

Sun Communities Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of SUI opened at $117.56 on Wednesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.77 and a 12-month high of $137.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.75. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $115.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.76.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Sun Communities had a positive return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 36.00%. The firm had revenue of $558.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $563.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. Sun Communities's dividend payout ratio is presently -72.73%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) communities and resorts, and marinas. Its properties serve long-term residents as well as vacationers and boaters, with offerings that include home sites, RV accommodations, boat slips and related amenities. Founded in 1975, the company has expanded beyond its original manufactured housing business through acquisitions and development. Its portfolio spans the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

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