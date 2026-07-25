Sunriver Management LLC Decreases Position in TransUnion $TRU

Sunriver Management LLC reduced its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Free Report) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,809 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 186,112 shares during the period. TransUnion makes up about 3.9% of Sunriver Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sunriver Management LLC owned about 0.17% of TransUnion worth $22,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1,318.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

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TransUnion Trading Up 3.6%

TRU opened at $76.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $63.37 and a 52 week high of $99.39. The business's 50 day moving average is $71.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.55.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 14.91%.The company's revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. TransUnion has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.150 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. TransUnion's payout ratio is currently 13.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRU. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TransUnion from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $108.00 price target on TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen cut TransUnion from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $91.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TransUnion

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 6,683 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $480,307.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 45,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,973.76. This trade represents a 12.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $72,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 64,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,013.76. The trade was a 1.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 30,155 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,102 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TransUnion

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

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