Sunriver Management LLC Purchases 371,425 Shares of First Advantage Co. $FA

Sunriver Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA - Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,032,711 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 371,425 shares during the period. First Advantage makes up approximately 6.0% of Sunriver Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sunriver Management LLC owned about 1.77% of First Advantage worth $35,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in First Advantage by 724.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,256,511 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618,946 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in First Advantage by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,098,714 shares of the company's stock worth $132,204,000 after acquiring an additional 780,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in First Advantage by 8,338.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 777,275 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,294,000 after purchasing an additional 768,064 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in First Advantage by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,954,320 shares of the company's stock valued at $202,757,000 after purchasing an additional 572,580 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company's stock.

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First Advantage Trading Up 2.4%

NYSE FA opened at $19.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. First Advantage Co. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $22.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 654.67 and a beta of 1.17.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. First Advantage had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. First Advantage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Advantage Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at First Advantage

In other news, President Joelle M. Smith sold 23,334 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $350,010.00. Following the sale, the president owned 19,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $290,895. This represents a 54.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director James Lindsey Clark sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $77,210.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 56,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,882.36. The trade was a 7.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FA shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price target on First Advantage in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First Advantage from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Advantage from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FA

First Advantage Profile

First Advantage is a global provider of background screening, identity verification and workforce risk management solutions. The company delivers a comprehensive suite of services that help employers verify candidate credentials, manage regulatory compliance and mitigate risk throughout the employee lifecycle. Its platform is built to integrate with leading human capital management and applicant tracking systems, enabling a seamless and scalable experience for organizations of all sizes.

The company's core offerings include pre-employment and continuous background screening, digital identity verification, drug and health testing, and ongoing employee monitoring.

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