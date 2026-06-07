Sunrun Inc. $RUN Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN - Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,663,239 shares of the energy company's stock after acquiring an additional 205,627 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.44% of Sunrun worth $104,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the energy company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Sunrun from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Loop Capital set a $12.00 price target on Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Sunrun from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Sunrun from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Glj Research reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a $4.63 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $18.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RUN

Sunrun Stock Down 9.9%

NASDAQ RUN opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.20. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $22.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.32.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.67. Sunrun had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $722.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Maria Barak sold 8,039 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $109,893.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 72,963 shares in the company, valued at $997,404.21. The trade was a 9.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 193,002 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $2,557,276.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 934,282 shares in the company, valued at $12,379,236.50. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 692,786 shares of company stock worth $9,339,291. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company's stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun, Inc NASDAQ: RUN is a leading provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company designs, installs and maintains rooftop solar panels and battery storage solutions for homeowners under flexible financing arrangements. Customers can choose from leasing, power purchase agreements or solar ownership models, all of which are supported by Sunrun's network of installation partners and service technicians. Sunrun also offers integrated home energy management services, including its Brightbox battery storage product, which enables customers to store solar energy for use during peak hours or power outages.

Founded in 2007 by Lynn Jurich, Ed Fenster and Nat Kreamer, Sunrun is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

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