Sunrun Inc. $RUN Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN - Free Report) by 98.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,337 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 342,384 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Sunrun were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the energy company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Sunrun by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Sunrun

Here are the key news stories impacting Sunrun this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sunrun launched a distributed AI data center pilot that could let homeowners’ solar and battery systems support edge computing, creating a new business line beyond its core residential solar model. Article Title

Sunrun launched a distributed AI data center pilot that could let homeowners’ solar and battery systems support edge computing, creating a new business line beyond its core residential solar model. Positive Sentiment: Trading activity showed unusually heavy call option buying, suggesting some investors are betting the AI-related announcement could drive more upside in RUN. Article Title

Trading activity showed unusually heavy call option buying, suggesting some investors are betting the AI-related announcement could drive more upside in RUN. Positive Sentiment: Susquehanna trimmed its price target to $18 from $19 but kept a positive rating, which still implies meaningful upside from current levels. Article Title

Susquehanna trimmed its price target to $18 from $19 but kept a positive rating, which still implies meaningful upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage around the AI data-center pilot has kept Sunrun in the spotlight, but some reports noted the news has not yet translated into a full stock re-rating. Article Title

Media coverage around the AI data-center pilot has kept Sunrun in the spotlight, but some reports noted the news has not yet translated into a full stock re-rating. Negative Sentiment: Chief accounting officer Maria Barak sold 3,278 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 transaction, adding to recent insider selling that may weigh on sentiment. Article Title

Chief accounting officer Maria Barak sold 3,278 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 transaction, adding to recent insider selling that may weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Glj Research reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $4.63 target, a sharply bearish call that signals substantial downside risk in the eyes of that firm. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RUN. Glj Research reaffirmed a "sell" rating and issued a $4.63 target price on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Sunrun from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Sunrun from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $18.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RUN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sunrun news, CAO Maria Barak sold 3,278 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $39,893.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 90,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,701.61. The trade was a 3.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 15,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $205,779.34. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 839,539 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,065,124.02. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 223,045 shares of company stock worth $3,081,335 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company's stock.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of RUN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.47. The stock had a trading volume of 7,231,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,651,620. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.32. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.44.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $722.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.50 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business's revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun, Inc NASDAQ: RUN is a leading provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company designs, installs and maintains rooftop solar panels and battery storage solutions for homeowners under flexible financing arrangements. Customers can choose from leasing, power purchase agreements or solar ownership models, all of which are supported by Sunrun's network of installation partners and service technicians. Sunrun also offers integrated home energy management services, including its Brightbox battery storage product, which enables customers to store solar energy for use during peak hours or power outages.

Founded in 2007 by Lynn Jurich, Ed Fenster and Nat Kreamer, Sunrun is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

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