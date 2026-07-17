Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. $SHO Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO - Free Report) by 99.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 211,528 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 105,629 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.11% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter valued at about $41,332,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,295,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,369,789 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $48,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,914 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1,899.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,244,427 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $20,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,787,519 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $10.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

SHO opened at $11.48 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.48 and a 12-month high of $12.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 104.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.95.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $244.29 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.960 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Sunstone Hotel Investors's payout ratio is currently 327.27%.

Insider Transactions at Sunstone Hotel Investors

In related news, insider Robert C. Springer sold 89,631 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $1,041,512.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 573,743 shares in the company, valued at $6,666,893.66. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc NYSE: SHO is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, owning and asset‐managing upper‐upscale extended‐stay and premium‐branded hotel properties in the United States. The company's business model centers on generating stable, long‐term cash flows through franchise agreements and third‐party management contracts with established hotel operators.

As of the most recent reporting period, Sunstone's portfolio includes approximately 97 hotels and nearly 25,000 guest rooms across 19 states, with concentrations in major metropolitan and select high‐growth secondary markets.

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