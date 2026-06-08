Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report) by 70.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,066 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 50,524 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth $136,569,000. Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth $147,631,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,848,777 shares of the company's stock worth $3,300,610,000 after buying an additional 2,695,829 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 833.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,939,536 shares of the company's stock worth $140,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,746 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 9,730,773 shares of the company's stock worth $476,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,046 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMCI. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $39.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Super Micro continues to benefit from strong investor interest in AI infrastructure, including recent product launches and partnership wins that keep the company positioned as a key supplier in the AI server market.

Super Micro continues to benefit from strong investor interest in AI infrastructure, including recent product launches and partnership wins that keep the company positioned as a key supplier in the AI server market. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst activity has remained supportive overall, with multiple price targets in the recent range above the stock’s prior trading levels, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside potential.

Recent analyst activity has remained supportive overall, with multiple price targets in the recent range above the stock’s prior trading levels, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside potential. Neutral Sentiment: The company has been expanding its AI data center lineup, including systems built around AMD, NVIDIA, Arm and Intel platforms, which supports its long-term growth narrative but does not appear to be the immediate trading catalyst.

The company has been expanding its AI data center lineup, including systems built around AMD, NVIDIA, Arm and Intel platforms, which supports its long-term growth narrative but does not appear to be the immediate trading catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Shares have been volatile after a strong May rally, so some of today’s weakness may simply reflect profit-taking after a rapid run-up.

Shares have been volatile after a strong May rally, so some of today’s weakness may simply reflect profit-taking after a rapid run-up. Negative Sentiment: Renewed export-control and legal overhangs are resurfacing, including reports tied to alleged diversion or smuggling of Nvidia-equipped servers associated with Super Micro, which continues to hurt sentiment.

Renewed export-control and legal overhangs are resurfacing, including reports tied to alleged diversion or smuggling of Nvidia-equipped servers associated with Super Micro, which continues to hurt sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Broader weakness in AI and semiconductor stocks, along with a sharp drop in the Nasdaq, is pressuring SMCI as traders reassess the pace of AI demand and valuation levels.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $41.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.86. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $31.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.66. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $62.36.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.39 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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