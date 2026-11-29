Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report) by 47.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 241,041 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 77,204 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $9,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 749.2% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 61,338 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 54,115 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 67.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,295 shares of the company's stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 488,271 shares of the company's stock worth $20,053,000 after purchasing an additional 36,698 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 43.2% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,741 shares of the company's stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth about $209,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts: Sign Up

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 1.5%

SMCI stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $51.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.23.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.53. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business's revenue was up 297.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 5.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott Angel acquired 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.12 per share, with a total value of $49,940.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 8,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $255,382.40. This represents a 24.31% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chiu-Chu Liang sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $4,502,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 337,506 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,194,520.12. The trade was a 22.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,442,000. Insiders own 16.10% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Super Micro Computer

Investors following SMCI have been watching these headlines:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Super Micro Computer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $42.00 price objective on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $41.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc. designs and manufactures high-performance server and storage systems for businesses and other organizations. Its products include servers, storage platforms, networking equipment and related system-management software, with configurations tailored to specific computing needs. The company serves markets including artificial intelligence, cloud computing, enterprise IT, high-performance computing, 5G and edge computing. Its offerings range from individual systems to rack-scale solutions, including platforms designed for liquid cooling and other data-center requirements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Super Micro Computer, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Super Micro Computer wasn't on the list.

While Super Micro Computer currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.



Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America. Get This Free Report