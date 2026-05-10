Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI Stock Holdings Lifted by Generali Asset Management SPA SGR

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report) by 235.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,389 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 49,389 shares during the quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR's holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,564.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,039 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 1,165 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Super Micro Computer

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMCI. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of SMCI opened at $35.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $62.36.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.39 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Super Micro Computer's revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

Further Reading

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