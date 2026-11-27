State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,271 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 36,698 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.07% of Super Micro Computer worth $20,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SLT Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. SLT Holdings LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company's stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 235.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 22.8% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the company's stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Z3 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Z3 Capital Partners LLC now owns 114,574 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Chiu-Chu Liang sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $4,502,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 337,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,194,520.12. The trade was a 22.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Scott Angel acquired 1,715 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,940.80. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 8,770 shares in the company, valued at $255,382.40. This represents a 24.31% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,442,000. Insiders own 16.10% of the company's stock.

Latest Super Micro Computer News

Investors following SMCI have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Super Micro’s latest reported quarter was strong: earnings per share of $1.81 beat the $1.28 consensus, while revenue of $19.95 billion exceeded estimates of $16.29 billion. A separate analysis also points to margin gains, which could help support earnings if sustained. Margin gains and technical reset

Super Micro’s latest reported quarter was strong: earnings per share of $1.81 beat the $1.28 consensus, while revenue of $19.95 billion exceeded estimates of $16.29 billion. A separate analysis also points to margin gains, which could help support earnings if sustained. Neutral Sentiment: SMCI trades at a steep discount to some peers, but an article says that valuation gap reflects investor concern over DOJ scrutiny. The discount may appeal to value-focused investors, though the legal overhang could limit a recovery. Valuation and DOJ scrutiny

SMCI trades at a steep discount to some peers, but an article says that valuation gap reflects investor concern over DOJ scrutiny. The discount may appeal to value-focused investors, though the legal overhang could limit a recovery. Negative Sentiment: Technical momentum remains weak: the stock is well below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, and recent coverage describes a sharp pullback despite strong AI-server demand and a record quarter. That may keep sentiment cautious until investors see signs of stabilization. Stock pullback and valuation

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

SMCI stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $51.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.17. The company's 50-day moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average is $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.53. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Super Micro Computer's quarterly revenue was up 297.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 5.90 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SMCI

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc. designs and manufactures high-performance server and storage systems for businesses and other organizations. Its products include servers, storage platforms, networking equipment and related system-management software, with configurations tailored to specific computing needs. The company serves markets including artificial intelligence, cloud computing, enterprise IT, high-performance computing, 5G and edge computing. Its offerings range from individual systems to rack-scale solutions, including platforms designed for liquid cooling and other data-center requirements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report).

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